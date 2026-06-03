Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Sells 112,111 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 112,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total value of $14,637,212.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 241,920 shares in the company, valued at $31,585,075.20. The trade was a 31.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,202,656 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $164,439,154.88.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 797,884 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.71, for a total value of $109,078,721.64.

On Thursday, May 7th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 587,010 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $76,258,469.10.

On Thursday, May 7th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 159,168 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $20,677,514.88.

On Monday, May 4th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,155,164 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total value of $147,040,825.56.

On Monday, May 4th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 420,227 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total value of $53,490,694.83.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 978,764 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $124,968,587.52.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 349,437 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $44,616,116.16.

On Friday, May 1st, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 209,157 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $25,080,015.87.

On Thursday, April 30th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 6,564 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $773,501.76.

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CoreWeave Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of CRWV traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,104,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,389,140. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter worth about $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWV. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CoreWeave from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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