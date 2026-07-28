Insider Selling: Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Insider Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) insider Castillo Cacho Guillermo Del sold 3,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $11,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,088 shares in the company, valued at $47,476.56. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Castillo Cacho Guillermo Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Castillo Cacho Guillermo Del sold 3,400 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $11,458.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Castillo Cacho Guillermo Del sold 8,500 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $28,985.00.

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Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 1.4%

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. 14,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 132.22% and a return on equity of 14.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a $0.1999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Institutional Trading of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTMX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

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