Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells 21,506 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 21,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $5,745,327.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $136,194,405.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60.

On Monday, May 18th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $8,992,320.96.

On Monday, May 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $6,247,352.58.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $5,655,428.16.

On Monday, April 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,300 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $3,761,658.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $4,141,399.50.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Datadog Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $18.80 on Wednesday, hitting $250.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,616,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,132. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.23. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.78, a PEG ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here