Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $2,629,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $215,610.80. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $2,519,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $2,445,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $2,410,600.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $2,547,200.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $2,534,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.81, for a total transaction of $2,496,200.00.

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Datadog Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $133.98. 3,416,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50 day moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average is $137.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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