Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $4,002,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $328,213.20. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $2,629,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $2,519,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $2,445,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $2,410,600.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $2,547,200.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $2,534,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.81, for a total value of $2,496,200.00.

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Datadog Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of DDOG traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.31. 4,555,159 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,751. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $205.44. The firm's fifty day moving average is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average is $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive on Datadog after its strong quarterly report. Daiwa Securities raised its price target to $240 from $190 and kept a buy rating, adding to the bullish tone around DDOG. MarketScreener

Analysts turned more constructive on Datadog after its strong quarterly report. Daiwa Securities raised its price target to $240 from $190 and kept a buy rating, adding to the bullish tone around DDOG. Positive Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Datadog’s earnings beat and raised outlook: revenue rose 32.1% year over year to $1.01 billion, EPS beat expectations, and management’s guidance topped forecasts, supporting the view that AI and enterprise software demand are still strong. DDOG Q1 Deep Dive: AI Adoption and Product Expansion Drive Strong Growth

Investors remain focused on Datadog’s earnings beat and raised outlook: revenue rose 32.1% year over year to $1.01 billion, EPS beat expectations, and management’s guidance topped forecasts, supporting the view that AI and enterprise software demand are still strong. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to frame Datadog as an AI beneficiary rather than a SaaS slowdown victim, which is helping sentiment and keeping momentum traders interested in the stock. Zacks

Coverage continues to frame Datadog as an AI beneficiary rather than a SaaS slowdown victim, which is helping sentiment and keeping momentum traders interested in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog also announced upcoming presentations at investor conferences, which should keep the company visible but does not materially change fundamentals on its own. Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Datadog also announced upcoming presentations at investor conferences, which should keep the company visible but does not materially change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by Yanbing Li and other executives/directors may create some caution, even though some of the trades were reportedly made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG Insider Sells $3,914,239.90 in Stock

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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