Insider Selling: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 78,236 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total value of $33,092,263.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,768,676.52. This represents a 87.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Spv-2 L.P. Sl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 164,047 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total value of $72,001,868.77.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 17,932 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total value of $8,215,007.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,339 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total transaction of $34,936,060.44.

On Monday, June 1st, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 6.2%

DELL traded down $26.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.72. 10,946,594 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,802,107. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $109.17 and a one year high of $469.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Article Title

Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Article Title

Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles framed Dell as a major AI infrastructure winner, with investors betting the company can keep compounding growth as AI server orders and margins expand. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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