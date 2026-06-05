Insider Selling: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 84,365 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total value of $35,684,707.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,232.58. This trade represents a 91.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 176,754 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total transaction of $77,579,098.14.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 19,320 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total transaction of $8,850,878.40.

On Monday, June 1st, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95.

On Monday, June 1st, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,532 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total transaction of $37,697,890.72.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 6.2%

Dell Technologies stock traded down $26.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.72. 10,946,594 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,802,107. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $238.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.17 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA raised Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research set a $565.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Article Title

Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Article Title

Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles framed Dell as a major AI infrastructure winner, with investors betting the company can keep compounding growth as AI server orders and margins expand. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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