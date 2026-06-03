Insider Selling: Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Insider Sells 1,100,900 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) insider Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 1,100,900 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $2,818,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rpd Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 39,034 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $174,091.64.

On Friday, May 29th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 38,583 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $158,961.96.

On Thursday, May 28th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 23,869 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $91,656.96.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 27,439 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $101,798.69.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 15,828 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $58,247.04.

On Friday, May 22nd, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 11,837 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $43,205.05.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 20,870 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $74,297.20.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 32,955 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $124,899.45.

On Monday, May 18th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 16,628 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $60,858.48.

On Friday, May 15th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 22,683 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $79,163.67.

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Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. 588,717 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.78. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $79.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. Domo's revenue was up 1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,884 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 496,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,560,000. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Domo from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Domo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp restated an "underperform" rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Domo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domo

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc NASDAQ: DOMO is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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