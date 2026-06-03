Insider Selling: Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Insider Sells 15,828 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) insider Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 15,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $58,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,316,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,885,581.12. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rpd Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 39,034 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $174,091.64.

On Friday, May 29th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 38,583 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $158,961.96.

On Thursday, May 28th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 23,869 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $91,656.96.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 27,439 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $101,798.69.

On Friday, May 22nd, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 11,837 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $43,205.05.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 20,870 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $74,297.20.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 32,955 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $124,899.45.

On Monday, May 18th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 16,628 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $60,858.48.

On Friday, May 15th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 22,683 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $79,163.67.

On Monday, April 13th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 1,100,900 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $2,818,304.00.

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Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 588,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,583. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $169.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.78. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $79.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.65 million. The company's revenue was up 1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Domo

Here are the key news stories impacting Domo this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPD Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 27.3% in the first quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 4,613,726 shares of the company's stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 990,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Domo by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,975,558 shares of the company's stock worth $25,084,000 after purchasing an additional 225,558 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 142.3% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,753 shares of the company's stock worth $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,884 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,762 shares of the company's stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 496,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Domo by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,753 shares of the company's stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 325,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Domo from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Domo from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Domo from an "outperform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Domo

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc NASDAQ: DOMO is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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