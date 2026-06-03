Insider Selling: Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Insider Sells 20,870 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) insider Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 20,870 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $74,297.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,344,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,466,060.44. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rpd Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 39,034 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $174,091.64.

On Friday, May 29th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 38,583 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $158,961.96.

On Thursday, May 28th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 23,869 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $91,656.96.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 27,439 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $101,798.69.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 15,828 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $58,247.04.

On Friday, May 22nd, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 11,837 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $43,205.05.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 32,955 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $124,899.45.

On Monday, May 18th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 16,628 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $60,858.48.

On Friday, May 15th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 22,683 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $79,163.67.

On Monday, April 13th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 1,100,900 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $2,818,304.00.

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Domo Trading Down 12.4%

Domo stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 588,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,583. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.78. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $79.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.65 million. Domo's revenue for the quarter was up 1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Domo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Domo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on Domo from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Domo from an "outperform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOMO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 17.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 23.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Domo

Here are the key news stories impacting Domo this week:

About Domo

Domo, Inc NASDAQ: DOMO is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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