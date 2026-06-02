Insider Selling: Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells 105,362 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 105,362 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $6,139,443.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,088,601 shares in the company, valued at $179,972,780.27. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 155,692 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $9,070,615.92.

On Thursday, May 28th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 71,399 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,009,767.84.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 189,655 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $10,660,507.55.

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Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.6%

BROS stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,953,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,655. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.36. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.70 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dutch Bros from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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