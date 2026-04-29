Insider Selling: EQT (NYSE:EQT) Director Sells 4,116 Shares of Stock

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) Director Vicky Bailey sold 4,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $246,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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EQT Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.14. 8,659,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,756,584. The business's fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. EQT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.32. EQT had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. EQT's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Key EQT News

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and earnings call commentary reinforced fundamentals: management highlighted robust free cash flow, resilience during Winter Storm Fern, benefits from the Equitrans integration and a minimal-hedging stance that captured market upside — factors supporting earnings and cash-return potential. Read More.

Q1 results and earnings call commentary reinforced fundamentals: management highlighted robust free cash flow, resilience during Winter Storm Fern, benefits from the Equitrans integration and a minimal-hedging stance that captured market upside — factors supporting earnings and cash-return potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Prominent bullish media coverage: Jim Cramer named EQT one of his “favorite oil and gas companies,” which can boost retail interest and sentiment. Read More.

Prominent bullish media coverage: Jim Cramer named EQT one of his “favorite oil and gas companies,” which can boost retail interest and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lift: Capital One raised its price target to $68 and kept an Overweight rating, implying mid-teens upside from recent levels — a direct positive for investor expectations. Read More.

Analyst price-target lift: Capital One raised its price target to $68 and kept an Overweight rating, implying mid-teens upside from recent levels — a direct positive for investor expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Contrarian take on recent weakness: A Seeking Alpha piece argues the recent selloff further highlights underpricing, suggesting the pullback may be a buying opportunity given fundamentals. Read More.

Contrarian take on recent weakness: A Seeking Alpha piece argues the recent selloff further highlights underpricing, suggesting the pullback may be a buying opportunity given fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mentions and repeats of bullish media (coverage duplication): other outlets and aggregators echoed Cramer/earnings highlights, which amplifies visibility but is largely reiterative. Read More.

Mentions and repeats of bullish media (coverage duplication): other outlets and aggregators echoed Cramer/earnings highlights, which amplifies visibility but is largely reiterative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry competitor news (ENI gas discoveries) — relevant for longer-term gas/LNG supply dynamics but not specific to EQT’s near-term results. Read More.

Industry competitor news (ENI gas discoveries) — relevant for longer-term gas/LNG supply dynamics but not specific to EQT’s near-term results. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several items reference “EQT-backed” IPOs and large fund closes (Virtusa IPO talk, EUR 3.1bn real-estate fund, Vinted sale). Important to note these relate to Swedish private-equity group EQT AB, not EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT ; they may cause headline confusion but are not direct drivers of EQT Corp.’s operations. Read More. | Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,526,821 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $83,105,000 after acquiring an additional 368,748 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,975 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $62,282,000 after acquiring an additional 132,741 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,108,307 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $60,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,714 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 643,321 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 583,072 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $31,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of EQT in a report on Sunday. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.92.

View Our Latest Report on EQT

About EQT

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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