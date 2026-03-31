Free Trial
→ The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of… (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Insider Selling: Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Director Sells C$305,400.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Exchange Income logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Director Duncan Draper Jessiman sold 3,000 shares for C$305,400 (C$101.80/share) on March 31, trimming his stake by 33.04% to 6,080 shares.
  • Shares traded at C$104.25 (up C$2.52) with ~101k volume versus a ~193k average, trading above the 50‑day (C$100.43) and 200‑day (C$86.55) moving averages and close to a 1‑year high of C$111.00.
  • Brokerage sentiment is positive—the stock has an average rating of Buy with an average price target of C$115.04, and several firms recently raised targets into the C$125–C$135 range.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) Director Duncan Draper Jessiman sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.80, for a total value of C$305,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$618,944. The trade was a 33.04% decrease in their position.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of EIF traded up C$2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$104.25. The company had a trading volume of 101,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,033. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.55. Exchange Income Co. has a 1-year low of C$45.00 and a 1-year high of C$111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$929.55 million during the quarter. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$103.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$115.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EIF

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Exchange Income Right Now?

Before you consider Exchange Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exchange Income wasn't on the list.

While Exchange Income currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
Don't buy SpaceX on IPO day, do this instead
Don't buy SpaceX on IPO day, do this instead
From Timothy Sykes (Ad)
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
This coin has everything going for it
This coin has everything going for it
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines