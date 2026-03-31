Insider Selling: Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Director Sells C$305,400.00 in Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) Director Duncan Draper Jessiman sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.80, for a total value of C$305,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$618,944. The trade was a 33.04% decrease in their position.

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Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of EIF traded up C$2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$104.25. The company had a trading volume of 101,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,033. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.55. Exchange Income Co. has a 1-year low of C$45.00 and a 1-year high of C$111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$929.55 million during the quarter. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$103.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$115.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EIF

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

Further Reading

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