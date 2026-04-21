Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Khanna sold 6,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $304,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,700.23. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $51.10. 6,838,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,611,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 56,592 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $968,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Trending Headlines about Fifth Third Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target to $53, a modest upgrade that signals incremental analyst confidence in the franchise after recent strategic moves. Evercore price target raise

Evercore raised its price target to $53, a modest upgrade that signals incremental analyst confidence in the franchise after recent strategic moves. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird bumped its target to $56 and kept an Outperform rating, adding to the upward pressure from the analyst community. Baird target raise

Robert W. Baird bumped its target to $56 and kept an Outperform rating, adding to the upward pressure from the analyst community. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy with a $58 target, one of the more bullish analyst views and a sign that some investors expect sizable upside. DA Davidson rating

DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy with a $58 target, one of the more bullish analyst views and a sign that some investors expect sizable upside. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy, highlighting Comerica integration, cost synergies and earnings upside as core drivers of its constructive stance. Morgan Stanley buy rationale

Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy, highlighting Comerica integration, cost synergies and earnings upside as core drivers of its constructive stance. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third disclosed deposit gains and material cost-savings after closing the $10.9B Comerica deal — concrete evidence the acquisition is already boosting core metrics. Comerica integration details

Fifth Third disclosed deposit gains and material cost-savings after closing the $10.9B Comerica deal — concrete evidence the acquisition is already boosting core metrics. Positive Sentiment: Company highlights from the April 21 shareholder meeting emphasize 2025 performance and community impact, reinforcing management’s messaging on execution and capital deployment. Annual meeting highlights

Company highlights from the April 21 shareholder meeting emphasize 2025 performance and community impact, reinforcing management’s messaging on execution and capital deployment. Neutral Sentiment: A profile on Francie Henry spotlights leadership and strategic execution; useful for investor confidence but not an immediate earnings driver. Leadership profile

A profile on Francie Henry spotlights leadership and strategic execution; useful for investor confidence but not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Fifth Third is maintaining a cautious approach to software and data-center lending — prudent for credit quality but potentially constraining loan growth and fee income in those faster-growing tech-related sectors. Cautious lending stance

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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