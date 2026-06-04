Insider Selling: Finning International (TSE:FTT) Insider Sells 1,478 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT - Get Free Report) insider Tim Arne Ferwerda sold 1,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.12, for a total value of C$156,845.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,699,617.92. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Tim Arne Ferwerda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Tim Arne Ferwerda sold 126 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.13, for a total value of C$13,372.38.

On Monday, June 1st, Tim Arne Ferwerda sold 22 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.13, for a total value of C$2,334.86.

On Monday, June 1st, Tim Arne Ferwerda sold 400 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.13, for a total value of C$42,452.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Tim Arne Ferwerda sold 500 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.21, for a total value of C$53,105.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Tim Arne Ferwerda sold 1,175 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.12, for a total value of C$124,691.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Tim Arne Ferwerda sold 857 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.12, for a total value of C$90,944.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Tim Arne Ferwerda sold 74 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.13, for a total value of C$7,853.62.

On Monday, June 1st, Tim Arne Ferwerda sold 77 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.87, for a total value of C$8,151.99.

On Monday, June 1st, Tim Arne Ferwerda sold 892 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.91, for a total value of C$94,471.72.

On Monday, June 1st, Tim Arne Ferwerda sold 300 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.89, for a total value of C$31,767.00.

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Finning International Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FTT traded up C$0.66 on Thursday, hitting C$108.17. The company had a trading volume of 251,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.08. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$50.34 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$95.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.90. The company has a market cap of C$14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Finning International (TSE:FTT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. Finning International had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 4.244898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Finning International this week:

Negative Sentiment: Director/officer Tim Arne Ferwerda disclosed multiple share sales on June 1, including a much larger sale of 1,478 shares at about C$106.12, along with several smaller sales. Multiple insider disposals can weigh on sentiment because investors may view them as a signal that executives think the stock is fairly valued after its recent run-up. Insider sale disclosures

Director/officer Tim Arne Ferwerda disclosed multiple share sales on June 1, including a much larger sale of 1,478 shares at about C$106.12, along with several smaller sales. Multiple insider disposals can weigh on sentiment because investors may view them as a signal that executives think the stock is fairly valued after its recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Juan Pablo Amar also reported sales on June 3 at prices around C$107.20 to C$107.26, adding to the recent pattern of insider selling and reinforcing a cautious tone for traders watching insider activity. Additional insider sale disclosures

Juan Pablo Amar also reported sales on June 3 at prices around C$107.20 to C$107.26, adding to the recent pattern of insider selling and reinforcing a cautious tone for traders watching insider activity. Neutral Sentiment: The filings show only small percentage reductions relative to each insider’s remaining holdings, so the transactions may reflect normal portfolio management rather than a fundamental change in Finning International’s outlook.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTT shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Finning International from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Finning International from C$104.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Finning International from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Finning International from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Finning International from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$114.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Finning International

About Finning International

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

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