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Insider Selling: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells 5,869 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Five9 logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Five9 EVP Panos Kozanian sold 5,869 shares on June 4 at an average price of $24.81, totaling about $145,610. The sale reduced his ownership by 3.5% and was filed with the SEC; it was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards.
  • Five9 shares fell 1.6% in midday trading to $23.15, below the recent insider sale price. The company has a market cap of about $1.77 billion and the stock has traded between $13.29 and $30.38 over the past 52 weeks.
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting Q1 EPS of $0.76 versus $0.69 expected and revenue of $305.32 million versus $299.92 million expected. Analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy,” with an average target price of $25.93.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Five9.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 5,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $145,609.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,057.51. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Five9 Stock Down 1.6%

FIVN stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,324. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $305.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.92 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.87%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 40,291 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 95.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 39.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,700 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 52.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,182 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 147.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,137 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Five9 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Five9 from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Five9 from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIVN

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

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