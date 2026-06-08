Insider Selling: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Sells 8,203 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) President Andy Dignan sold 8,203 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $203,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 278,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,902,097.60. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Andy Dignan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Andy Dignan sold 3,073 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $74,520.25.

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Five9 Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,324. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $305.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.87%.Five9's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 335.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 254,190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 195,876 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,534,272 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,129,000 after buying an additional 761,486 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 222,515 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 95,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,104,582 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,731,000 after buying an additional 138,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Five9 from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Five9 from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Five9 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Five9 from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

About Five9

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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