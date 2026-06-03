Insider Selling: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) COO Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $279,905.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,033,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,497,861.25. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Shahar Tamari sold 3,387 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $102,490.62.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,946 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $148,478.92.

On Thursday, May 7th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $270,405.85.

On Monday, April 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 5,190 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $171,581.40.

On Friday, April 17th, Shahar Tamari sold 25,949 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $902,765.71.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,326 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $143,147.34.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,007 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $129,265.82.

On Monday, April 6th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $259,989.60.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Shahar Tamari sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $563,477.46.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

Global-e Online stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.92.

View Our Latest Report on GLBE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 73.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,092 shares of the company's stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 52,461 shares of the company's stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 28.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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