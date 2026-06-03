Insider Selling: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) President Sells 449 Shares of Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $14,965.17. Following the sale, the president owned 4,559,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,952,036.61. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nir Debbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Nir Debbi sold 9,233 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $311,152.10.

On Thursday, May 21st, Nir Debbi sold 1,863 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $56,355.75.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nir Debbi sold 2,303 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $69,113.03.

On Monday, May 4th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,686.62.

On Monday, April 20th, Nir Debbi sold 8 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $273.28.

On Friday, April 17th, Nir Debbi sold 7,191 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $249,311.97.

On Thursday, April 16th, Nir Debbi sold 211 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $7,192.99.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $137,727.96.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $130,229.16.

On Monday, March 16th, Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $287,537.32.

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Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $41.94. The business's fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.78 million. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLBE. Weiss Ratings cut Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Global-e Online to an "accumulate" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global-e Online

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global-e Online by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Global-e Online by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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