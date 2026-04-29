Insider Selling: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells 4,663 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $717,542.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,994,439.88. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Matthew Darden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, James Matthew Darden sold 18,318 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $2,657,941.80.

On Friday, February 27th, James Matthew Darden sold 9,527 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $1,375,127.18.

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Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 487,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,813. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $139.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $155.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Texas Capital upgraded Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Globe Life from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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