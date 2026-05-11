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Insider Selling: Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Goldquest Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Insider selling: Guess Investments Ltd. sold 300,000 Goldquest Mining shares on May 6 at an average price of C$0.50, totaling C$150,000. After the sale, it still held more than 41.2 million shares.
  • Stock performance: Goldquest Mining shares were flat at C$0.45 in Monday trading, with volume well above average at 1.33 million shares versus a 600,151 average.
  • Company profile: Goldquest Mining explores gold and copper properties in the Dominican Republic, including the Romero gold-copper project and the Tireo property.
  • Five stocks we like better than Goldquest Mining.

Goldquest Mining Corp. (CVE:GQC - Get Free Report) insider Guess Investments Ltd. sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,244,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$20,622,410.50. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position.

Goldquest Mining Stock Performance

CVE GQC remained flat at C$0.45 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,151. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.91. The company has a market cap of C$172.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.32. Goldquest Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$2.70.

Goldquest Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero gold-copper project that comprises two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and the Tireo property comprising 13 concessions covering an area of 20,076 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading

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