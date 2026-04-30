Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 5,307 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 5,307 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $255,107.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,214,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $346,786,257.51. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 179 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $8,781.74.

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Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 341,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,433. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $114.76. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Goosehead Insurance's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSHD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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