Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $166,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 209,206 shares in the company, valued at $28,977,123.06. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $153,828.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $163,656.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $170,292.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $165,708.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $167,700.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $142,524.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total value of $181,368.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $186,672.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $776,204.82.

On Monday, March 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $192,000.00.

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Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.55. 1,119,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,976. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 620.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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