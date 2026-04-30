Insider Selling: Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Major Shareholder Sells 797,133 Shares of Stock

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL - Get Free Report) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 797,133 shares of Heartflow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $23,411,796.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,396,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $275,987,393.55. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 948,757 shares of Heartflow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $27,732,167.11.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 254,110 shares of Heartflow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $7,752,896.10.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 2,000,000 shares of Heartflow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100,000.00.

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Heartflow Stock Performance

Heartflow stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 1,494,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,590. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. Heartflow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HTFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Heartflow from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Heartflow from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Heartflow from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Heartflow

Institutional Trading of Heartflow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTFL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,263,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,182,000. Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,274,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heartflow in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,871,000.

Heartflow Company Profile

HeartFlow, Inc NASDAQ: HTFL is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company's core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow's analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow's cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

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