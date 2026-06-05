Insider Selling: HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) COO Sells 66,700 Shares of Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) COO Luke Rossy sold 66,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $304,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 215,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $982,550. This represents a 23.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 13.7%

Shares of HIVE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 28,866,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,363,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $996.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIVE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 target price on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday. New Street Research set a $5.00 price target on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.90.

View Our Latest Report on HIVE Digital Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $17,584,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $10,914,000. Situational Awareness LP bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,900,828 shares of the company's stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,766,446 shares of the company's stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting HIVE Digital Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting HIVE Digital Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $10.00 price target , implying significant upside from current levels. Benzinga

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its rating and set a , implying significant upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised several forward EPS estimates, suggesting a slightly improved outlook for HIVE Digital Technologies’ business trajectory. Tickerreport.com

Northland Securities raised several forward EPS estimates, suggesting a slightly improved outlook for HIVE Digital Technologies’ business trajectory. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating and $7.00 price target , indicating analysts still see value in the shares despite recent losses. MarketBeat

HC Wainwright also maintained a rating and , indicating analysts still see value in the shares despite recent losses. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimates remain negative overall for FY2027, with both Northland and HC Wainwright forecasting losses, though their full-year views vary. MarketBeat

Analyst estimates remain negative overall for FY2027, with both Northland and HC Wainwright forecasting losses, though their full-year views vary. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut some near-term earnings estimates, including Q1 and Q2 2027, which points to softer expectations for profitability. MarketBeat

HC Wainwright cut some near-term earnings estimates, including Q1 and Q2 2027, which points to softer expectations for profitability. Negative Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings report missed both EPS and revenue expectations, reinforcing concerns about execution and margins. MarketBeat

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

Further Reading

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