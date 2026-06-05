Insider Selling: HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Director Sells 16,700 Shares of Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) Director Susan Mcgee sold 16,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $74,315.00. Following the sale, the director owned 208,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $926,935. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 13.7%

NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 28,915,255 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,363,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $996.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 3.74.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.99 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

HIVE Digital Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HIVE Digital Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $10.00 price target , implying significant upside from current levels. Benzinga

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its rating and set a , implying significant upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised several forward EPS estimates, suggesting a slightly improved outlook for HIVE Digital Technologies’ business trajectory. Tickerreport.com

Northland Securities raised several forward EPS estimates, suggesting a slightly improved outlook for HIVE Digital Technologies’ business trajectory. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating and $7.00 price target , indicating analysts still see value in the shares despite recent losses. MarketBeat

HC Wainwright also maintained a rating and , indicating analysts still see value in the shares despite recent losses. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimates remain negative overall for FY2027, with both Northland and HC Wainwright forecasting losses, though their full-year views vary. MarketBeat

Analyst estimates remain negative overall for FY2027, with both Northland and HC Wainwright forecasting losses, though their full-year views vary. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut some near-term earnings estimates, including Q1 and Q2 2027, which points to softer expectations for profitability. MarketBeat

HC Wainwright cut some near-term earnings estimates, including Q1 and Q2 2027, which points to softer expectations for profitability. Negative Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings report missed both EPS and revenue expectations, reinforcing concerns about execution and margins. MarketBeat

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stillwater Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Situational Awareness LP bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 37.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 54,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 30.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

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