Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 170 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.93, for a total value of $21,578.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,132.07. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts: Sign Up

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $130.98. 33,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.19. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.93 and a 200 day moving average of $156.06.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.18%.The firm had revenue of $441.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $433.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $925,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,328,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,633,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 131.8% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 250,489 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,764,000 after buying an additional 142,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 365,167 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $53,596,000 after buying an additional 131,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huron Consulting Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huron Consulting Group wasn't on the list.

While Huron Consulting Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here