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Insider Selling: IDOX (LON:IDOX) Insider Sells 105,263 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
IDOX logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Philip Kelly sold 105,263 shares on April 22 at an average price of GBX 71, generating £74,736.73 in proceeds.
  • Valuation and trading range: IDOX trades near its 12-month high (GBX 72), has a market cap of £327.05 million and a elevated P/E of 53.41.
  • Recent results and outlook: Last quarter EPS was GBX 2.74 with a net margin of 6.86% and ROE of 7.57%, and analysts forecast roughly GBX 2.72 EPS for the current year.
  • Interested in IDOX? Here are five stocks we like better.

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX - Get Free Report) insider Philip Kelly sold 105,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71, for a total transaction of £74,736.73.

IDOX Stock Performance

Shares of LON IDOX opened at GBX 71.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £327.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. IDOX plc has a 12-month low of GBX 52 and a 12-month high of GBX 72.

IDOX (LON:IDOX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDOX had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDOX plc will post 2.7173913 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDOX

(Get Free Report)

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets. It provides specialist software and information management solutions for government, health, engineering, transport, and property fields; engineering document management and control solutions to asset intensive industry sectors; and delivers software solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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