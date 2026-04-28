Insider Selling: Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN - Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $322,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bryan Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Bryan Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $85,100.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Bryan Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Bryan Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $75,300.00.

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Intellicheck Mobilisa Stock Performance

Shares of IDN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 365,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck Mobilisa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Intellicheck Mobilisa in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck Mobilisa in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck Mobilisa in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intellicheck Mobilisa by 21,267.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,889 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck Mobilisa in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intellicheck Mobilisa

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company's technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government‐issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on‐premises hardware or cloud‐based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point‐of‐sale systems.

The firm's flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

Further Reading

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