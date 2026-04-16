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Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) CFO Sells 24,554 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Intuitive Machines logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CFO Peter McGrath sold 24,554 shares on April 15 at an average price of $23.61 to cover tax withholding on vested equity, trimming his stake by 5.77% to 401,246 shares valued at about $9.47 million.
  • Intuitive Machines shares recently traded up to $27.28 (12‑month high $27.37), with a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a negative P/E of -36.86.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—eight Buys, three Holds and two Sells—resulting in an average MarketBeat rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.94, though some firms have raised targets as high as $26.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 24,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $579,719.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 401,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,473,418.06. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Peter Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 11th, Peter Mcgrath sold 25,541 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $445,435.04.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNR traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,693,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,857,254. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on LUNR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,947 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,080 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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