Insider Selling: J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Insider Sells 197,186 Shares of Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY - Get Free Report) insider Simon Roberts sold 197,186 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328, for a total transaction of £646,770.08.

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J Sainsbury Price Performance

SBRY stock traded up GBX 0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 327.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,254,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,019,580. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 333.76. J Sainsbury plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 361.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.33.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The grocer reported GBX 22.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 3,364.70 billion during the quarter. J Sainsbury had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that J Sainsbury plc will post 25.7241977 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 310 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut shares of J Sainsbury to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 377 to GBX 335 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 350 to GBX 345 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 323.75.

Read Our Latest Report on J Sainsbury

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK's leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers. Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer. Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury's Bank.

Further Reading

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