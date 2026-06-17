Insider Selling: Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Insider Sells 19,456 Shares of Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) insider Eynav Azaria sold 19,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $28,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,195,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,810.64. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eynav Azaria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Eynav Azaria sold 13,242 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $18,671.22.

On Thursday, June 11th, Eynav Azaria sold 4,219 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $5,948.79.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eynav Azaria sold 8,344 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $11,765.04.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eynav Azaria sold 6,975 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $9,834.75.

On Monday, June 8th, Eynav Azaria sold 8,254 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $11,638.14.

On Thursday, June 4th, Eynav Azaria sold 16,218 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $23,353.92.

On Friday, June 5th, Eynav Azaria sold 2,765 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $3,953.95.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eynav Azaria sold 435 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $648.15.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eynav Azaria sold 7,412 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $11,340.36.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Eynav Azaria sold 869 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $1,268.74.

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Kaltura Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 8.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kaltura in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Kaltura by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,409 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kaltura by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kaltura from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLTR

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc NASDAQ: KLTR is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company's cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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