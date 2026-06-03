Insider Selling: Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Insider Sells 22,877 Shares of Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) insider Natan Israeli sold 22,877 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $35,916.89. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,094,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,288,203.29. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Natan Israeli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Natan Israeli sold 200 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $300.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Natan Israeli sold 1,836 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $2,772.36.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Natan Israeli sold 13,229 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $20,108.08.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Natan Israeli sold 13,965 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $21,226.80.

On Monday, May 18th, Natan Israeli sold 9,829 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $14,743.50.

On Friday, May 15th, Natan Israeli sold 2,933 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $4,399.50.

On Thursday, May 14th, Natan Israeli sold 6,334 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $9,564.34.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Natan Israeli sold 28,882 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $43,611.82.

On Monday, May 4th, Natan Israeli sold 5,130 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $7,695.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Natan Israeli sold 1,100 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,661.00.

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Kaltura Price Performance

KLTR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 73,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,723. The company has a market cap of $219.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 8.25%.The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Kaltura by 70.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kaltura by 276.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Kaltura from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Kaltura

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc NASDAQ: KLTR is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company's cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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