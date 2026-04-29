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Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Director Stacey Rock sold 4,000 shares at an average price of $61.03 for $244,120, reducing her stake by 18.27% to 17,897 shares in a transaction executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • Market reaction and valuation: KTOS shares fell about 3.4% to $59.56, trade volume was below average, and the stock shows a high trailing P/E of 458.19 with a market cap around $11.16 billion and 50/200-day moving averages well above the current price.
  • Business performance and sentiment: Kratos beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates (EPS $0.18 vs. $0.14; revenue up 21.9% year-over-year), and analysts are largely bullish with an average price target of about $98.28 and mostly "Buy" ratings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) insider Stacey Rock sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $244,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,092,253.91. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of KTOS traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. 3,065,293 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,728. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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