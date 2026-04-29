Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $2,435,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,081,710.10. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $2,707,800.00.

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Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.51. 754,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,717. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.28. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 8,657,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $673,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,813 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,474,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $581,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,685,000 after acquiring an additional 845,922 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,563,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics to $133.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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