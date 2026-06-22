Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells 115,056 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 115,056 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $10,471,246.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,914 shares in the company, valued at $58,966,653.14. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 246,330 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $24,268,431.60.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 105,071 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $9,496,316.98.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 11,741 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,056,455.18.

On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 31,798 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $3,299,042.50.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 5,900 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $530,764.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bruce Booth sold 3,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $282,463.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bruce Booth sold 2,200 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $197,890.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bruce Booth sold 4,159 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $374,185.23.

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Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 10.0%

NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.45. 2,891,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,977. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the company's stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Markets reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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