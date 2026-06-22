Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells 246,330 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 246,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $24,268,431.60. Following the sale, the director owned 617,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,852,158.76. This trade represents a 28.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Bruce Booth sold 115,056 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $10,471,246.56.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 105,071 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $9,496,316.98.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 11,741 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,056,455.18.

On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 31,798 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $3,299,042.50.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 5,900 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $530,764.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bruce Booth sold 3,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $282,463.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bruce Booth sold 2,200 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $197,890.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bruce Booth sold 4,159 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $374,185.23.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 10.0%

NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $9.02 on Monday, hitting $99.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,977. The business's fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 2.02. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The firm had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Brookline Capital Markets reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company's stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 362.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 23,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company's stock worth $487,685,000 after buying an additional 845,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,563,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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