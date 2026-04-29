Insider Selling: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) CAO Sells 1,576 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) CAO Dana Boyle sold 1,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $59,541.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 175,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,624,420.76. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Dana Boyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Dana Boyle sold 5,101 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $195,725.37.

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Liquidia Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Liquidia stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. 559,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,301. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. Liquidia Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.49 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 209.33%. Liquidia's revenue for the quarter was up 3072.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia Corporation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Liquidia by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Liquidia to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Further Reading

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