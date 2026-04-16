Insider Selling: Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK - Get Free Report) insider Lev Ekster sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at $544,587.12. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LUCK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 22,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,390. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $306.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.83 million. Analysts expect that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LUCK. Wall Street Zen cut Lucky Strike Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 target price on Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.10.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 315,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 87,656 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

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