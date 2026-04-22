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Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Sells 22,274 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Director Eugene Nonko sold 22,274 shares on April 21 at an average price of $10.07 for about $224,299 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding, leaving him with 1,306,825 shares (a 1.68% decrease).
  • Ongoing dispositions: Nonko has executed multiple sales since early March—totaling roughly 127,800 shares across several transactions (including large April 20 sales of 49,844 and 24,529 shares)—reflecting continued sales of vested stock.
  • Company/market snapshot: MAX traded at $9.81 (down 0.8%) with a market cap of about $633M; MediaAlpha beat EPS estimates ($0.50 vs. $0.25) despite revenue down 3.2% YoY, and analysts hold a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a $12.70 target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 22,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $224,299.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,306,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,159,727.75. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 21st, Eugene Nonko sold 15,172 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $153,085.48.
  • On Monday, April 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 49,844 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $500,433.76.
  • On Monday, April 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 24,529 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $246,516.45.
  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 404 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,040.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 1,899 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $18,990.00.
  • On Monday, March 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 458 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,580.00.
  • On Monday, March 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,444 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $24,440.00.
  • On Monday, March 9th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,115 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $21,150.00.
  • On Monday, March 9th, Eugene Nonko sold 1,992 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $19,920.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 3rd, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $67,335.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 361,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,713. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $632.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.39. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 132.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. MediaAlpha's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 680.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company's stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 1,246,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 1,261.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,819 shares of the company's stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 658,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 95.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company's stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 516,195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 831.7% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 353,930 shares of the company's stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 315,943 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MediaAlpha from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MediaAlpha

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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