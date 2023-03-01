S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)
Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer

Wed., March 1, 2023 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • Terran Orbital won a $2.4 billion contract to build out the Rivada Networks LEO constellation.
  • Terran Orbital is building a constellation of 96 EO satellites for earth imagery purposes.
  • Lockheed Martin invested $100 million and forged a strategic cooperation agreement with Terran Orbital through 2035.
  • Losses are expected to accrue until 2024 as the company grows with plans for a new manufacturing facility in Irvine, CA.
  • Terran Orbital stock has a 7.52% short interest and a $384 million market cap.
Terran Orbital stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE: LLAP) makes and operates small satellites for the defense and aerospace industries. Its stock spiked over 80% on the news of being awarded a $2.4 billion contract. Its wholly owned subsidiary Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems received $2.4 billion from Rivada Space Networks to design, build and launch 288 low-earth orbit satellites weighing approximately 500kg each. Terran Orbital will develop 12 spare satellites, bringing the total count to 300 satellites to build out Rivada’s LEO constellation.

The company competes with other aerospace and satellite companies, including Maxar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MAXR), Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPCE), Space-X founded by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Blue Origin founded by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, and The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA).

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks provides satellite-based communication solutions to government and enterprise customers. It builds and operates a global secure satellite network that provides high-speed data, video, and voice communications for users in remote and underserved locations. It has customers in mission-critical services, including emergency responders, defense and security agencies, and energy companies.


About Terran Orbital Co.

Florida-based Terran Orbital is a small, vertically integrated satellite company that designs manufactures, launches, and operates satellites. The company went public through a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisitions company (SPAC), Tailwind Two Acquisition, in March 2022. This explains the stock collapse during the SPAC bubble explosion peaking at $12.69 and tanking to a low of $1.29 on Dec. 20, 2022.

Lockheed Martin Investment and Partnership

The world's largest defense company Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE: LMT), invested $100 million through convertibles and warrants in October 2022. Funds are allocated to support Terran's manufacturing capabilities and acquire additional space for satellite module production. Terran also struck a new strategic cooperation agreement (SCA) with Lockheed Martin through 2035. It's constructing a constellation comprised of 96 Earth Observation (EO) satellites with electro-optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capabilities for earth imaging services.

Growth Stage

On November 2022, Terran Orbital reported its fiscal third-quarter fiscal 2022 results for October 2022. Terran reported record revenues of $27.8 million, up 171% year-over-year (YoY). Net loss was $27.4 million, down sequentially from a net loss of $32.3 million in Q2 2022. The company grew its workforce to 440, up 78% from the beginning of 2022. Backlog grew 168% to $198 million, primarily from significant contract awards during 2022, including building 42 satellites for the SDA Tranche 1 Transport layer for Lockheed Martin.

The company had $35.8 million in cash and $202 million in gross debt obligations. It expects to deliver the next 42 satellites for Tranche 1 in 2023. It will open a new manufacturing facility in Irvine, CA, in the first quarter of 2023.

CEO Comments

Regarding its Q3 2022 earnings, Terran Orbital CEO Mark Bell commented, “We are especially gratified by the vote of confidence from our strategic partner Lockheed Martin as demonstrated by their $100 million investment and new thirteen-year Strategic Cooperation Agreement.

This investment from the nation's largest defense contractor validates that Terran Orbital today focuses on the right markets. Furthermore, it satisfies the Company's near-term capital requirements to deliver on our business plan."

CEO Bell also commented on its $2.4 billion contract award from Rivada, “Our partnership will show why Terran Orbital continues to be a satellite manufacturer of choice for aerospace and defense companies worldwide. We are ecstatic to work alongside Rivada and look forward to building out their LEO constellation.”

Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer

Daily Breakout

The daily candlestick chart shows a heavy volume breakout in shares of LLAP. Shares triggered a breakout on the daily market structure low (MSL) buy trigger at $1.57 peaking at $2.15. Shares pulled back to $1.69 before news of the $2.4 billion contract award was announced. Shares gapped spiking up to a high of $3.45 before reversion back to $2.67. The daily stochastic has crossed back up through the 40-band. The daily 20-period exponential moving average (EMA) support is rising at $2.10. The weekly 50-period secondary support is also rising at $1.76. A reversion is set to continue until a new base is solidified. Pullback support levels are at $2.43, $2.15, $1.69, and $1.57 daily MSL trigger.  

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Terran Orbital (LLAP)
2.6549 of 5 stars		$2.38-6.3%N/AN/ABuy$11.00
Amazon.com (AMZN)
3.1158 of 5 stars		$92.130.0%N/A-343.76Moderate Buy$144.87
Lockheed Martin (LMT)
2.2118 of 5 stars		$478.31+0.8%2.51%22.03Hold$490.43
Maxar Technologies (MAXR)
0 of 5 stars		C$69.70-0.4%0.07%120.17N/AN/A
Maxar Technologies (MAXR)
2.2203 of 5 stars		$51.25-0.4%0.08%-25.25Hold$42.83
Tesla (TSLA)
2.8978 of 5 stars		$190.90-5.9%N/A52.69Hold$218.95
Boeing (BOE)
0 of 5 stars		GBX 205.59+1.7%N/A-24.83N/AN/A
Boeing (BA)
1.7126 of 5 stars		$210.06+2.7%N/A-25.34Moderate Buy$225.41
Cooper Companies (COO)
2.722 of 5 stars		$327.86+1.3%0.02%42.25Moderate Buy$379.10
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.

