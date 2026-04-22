Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,958,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,231,531.16. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Steven Yi sold 16,047 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $161,753.76.

On Monday, April 20th, Steven Yi sold 28,543 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $287,142.58.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $38,720.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $36,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $39,120.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $37,360.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $36,600.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $36,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $37,680.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $38,680.00.

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MediaAlpha Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 361,309 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $632.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.39. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $291.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.42 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The company's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MediaAlpha

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 23.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 263,024 shares of the company's stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,024 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

Further Reading

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