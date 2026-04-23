Insider Selling: Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) CFO Sells 1,754 Shares of Stock

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) CFO Sagit Manor sold 1,754 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $112,150.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,038,620.62. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Nayax Price Performance

Shares of NYAX stock traded up $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Nayax Ltd. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $66.80. The business's 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.13 million. Nayax had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NYAX shares. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nayax from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nayax from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NYAX

Institutional Trading of Nayax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nayax by 4,022.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,210,000 after buying an additional 535,476 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nayax by 43.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company's stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 89,886 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nayax by 36.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 72,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nayax by 12,665.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,443 shares of the company's stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 56,993 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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