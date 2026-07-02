Insider Selling: Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) CFO Sells $83,558.48 in Stock

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) CFO Sagit Manor sold 1,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $83,558.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,184.12. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sagit Manor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Sagit Manor sold 214 shares of Nayax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $13,666.04.

On Friday, June 26th, Sagit Manor sold 79 shares of Nayax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $5,057.58.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sagit Manor sold 489 shares of Nayax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $33,281.34.

On Monday, May 18th, Sagit Manor sold 251 shares of Nayax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $16,209.58.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Sagit Manor sold 1,754 shares of Nayax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $112,150.76.

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Nayax Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82. Nayax Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $76.86.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Nayax had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NYAX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nayax from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $79.80 target price on shares of Nayax in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nayax from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nayax has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nayax

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 4,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 535,476 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the fourth quarter worth about $11,623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nayax by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company's stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 89,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Nayax by 36.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,071 shares of the company's stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 72,357 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nayax by 12,665.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 56,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company's stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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