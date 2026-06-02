Insider Selling: Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) CFO Charles Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $683,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 358,500 shares in the company, valued at $54,416,715. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Nextpower Trading Up 5.0%

NXT stock traded up $7.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,524. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.42 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.60. Nextpower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $163.13.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Nextpower from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nextpower from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nextpower from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $147.33 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Key Headlines Impacting Nextpower

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nextpower, including higher Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4 2028 EPS forecasts, while reaffirming an Outperform rating and a $162 price target . Higher profit expectations typically support the stock.

Northland Securities raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nextpower, including higher Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4 2028 EPS forecasts, while reaffirming an rating and a . Higher profit expectations typically support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Nextpower recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS and revenue both topping analyst estimates, which continues to reinforce confidence in the company’s growth outlook.

Nextpower recently reported , with EPS and revenue both topping analyst estimates, which continues to reinforce confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a patent infringement lawsuit against GameChange Solar over three patents tied to its tracker technology and TrueCapture system, which may be viewed as a defense of intellectual property and a potential support for long-term competitive positioning. Nextpower Files Patent Lawsuit Against GameChange Solar

The company also launched a over three patents tied to its tracker technology and TrueCapture system, which may be viewed as a defense of intellectual property and a potential support for long-term competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity was mixed but included a pre-arranged sale by COO Nicholas Marco Miller of 22,427 shares. Because it was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, it is less likely to be interpreted as a strong negative signal, though it can still weigh on sentiment.

Insider activity was mixed but included a by COO Nicholas Marco Miller of 22,427 shares. Because it was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, it is less likely to be interpreted as a strong negative signal, though it can still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: News that Nextpower is expanding its exposure to data centers via a new acquisition may be strategically important, but the immediate financial impact is still unclear. NXT stock alert: Solar company Nextpower is taking on data centers with new acquisition

Institutional Trading of Nextpower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextpower by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextpower by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nextpower by 76.4% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Nextpower by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextpower during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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