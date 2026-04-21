Insider Selling: NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Insider Sells 69,494 Shares of Stock

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Emms sold 69,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total value of £40,306.52.

Jonathan Emms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Jonathan Emms purchased 34,539 shares of NIOX Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 per share, for a total transaction of £20,032.62.

On Monday, April 20th, Jonathan Emms sold 34,542 shares of NIOX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total value of £20,034.36.

On Thursday, April 16th, Jonathan Emms sold 325,273 shares of NIOX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56, for a total transaction of £182,152.88.

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NIOX Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LON:NIOX traded down GBX 0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.19. NIOX Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 53.84 and a 12 month high of GBX 77.60. The company has a market cap of £241.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.92.

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIOX Group had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIOX Group Plc will post 1.1658256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIOX Group from GBX 90 to GBX 86 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIOX Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIOX

NIOX Group Company Profile

NIOX Group plc is a medical technology company focused on improving the lives of millions of people suffering from respiratory health issues globally. NIOX develops and markets innovative, non-invasive diagnostic products for chronic airway diseases, primarily asthma and COPD. Its lead product, NIOX VERO®, enables the accurate measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), an established biomarker for airway inflammation, supporting better diagnosis, monitoring and management of asthma and COPD in clinical and research settings. Headquartered in the UK and listed on the London Stock Exchange ticker: NIOX, the company operates internationally, serving healthcare professionals in over 50 countries.

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