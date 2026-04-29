Insider Selling: NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Sells 79,757 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR - Get Free Report) major shareholder John Frederick Barrett sold 79,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $178,655.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,422,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,833.28. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Frederick Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, John Frederick Barrett sold 136,165 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $358,113.95.

On Friday, April 24th, John Frederick Barrett sold 12,199 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $30,619.49.

On Thursday, April 23rd, John Frederick Barrett sold 555,305 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,493,770.45.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, John Frederick Barrett sold 94,380 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $217,074.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, John Frederick Barrett sold 55,483 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $122,617.43.

On Friday, April 17th, John Frederick Barrett sold 348,161 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $797,288.69.

On Thursday, April 16th, John Frederick Barrett sold 40,030 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $81,661.20.

On Wednesday, April 15th, John Frederick Barrett sold 315,436 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $649,798.16.

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NN Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 984,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered NN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on NN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of NN by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the third quarter worth $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company's stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc NASDAQ: NNBR is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin‐gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high‐volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company's operations are organized into three business segments.

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