Insider Selling: Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Get Free Report) Director Amy Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $175,798. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get ODC alerts: Sign Up

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Stock Performance

Shares of ODC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.95. 50,032 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,489. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $63.82. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $877.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 21.57%.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.24%.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 891 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODC

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oil-Dri Corporation Of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oil-Dri Corporation Of America wasn't on the list.

While Oil-Dri Corporation Of America currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here