Insider Selling: OSB Group (LON:OSB) Insider Sells 36,430 Shares of Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB - Get Free Report) insider Andy Golding sold 36,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 555, for a total value of £202,186.50.

Andy Golding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Andy Golding sold 115,860 shares of OSB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 545, for a total value of £631,437.

On Friday, March 13th, Andy Golding sold 55,646 shares of OSB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566, for a total value of £314,956.36.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Andy Golding sold 343,485 shares of OSB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582, for a total transaction of £1,999,082.70.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Andy Golding sold 74,699 shares of OSB Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 574, for a total transaction of £428,772.26.

On Thursday, March 12th, Andy Golding sold 44,354 shares of OSB Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 569, for a total transaction of £252,374.26.

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OSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:OSB traded up GBX 5.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 559.24. 381,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,528. OSB Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 429.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 647.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 567.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 578.55.

OSB Group (LON:OSB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 75.60 earnings per share for the quarter. OSB Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSB Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered OSB Group to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 650 to GBX 660 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 800 price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 664.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSB Group

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services. The company also provides buy-to-let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and analytical, mortgage originator and servicer, and retail savings products; and back office processing services.

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