Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells 1,481 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jeffrey Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $114,050.30.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,712 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $232,900.48.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ PLTR traded up $6.72 on Monday, hitting $134.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 41,531,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,772,832. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The company's 50-day moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average is $153.49. The firm has a market cap of $322.94 billion, a PE ratio of 151.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,149,641,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,574,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 277.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,446,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,528,143,000 after buying an additional 7,678,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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